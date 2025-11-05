Lewandowski Feels Close To Last Season's Performance Levels Despite Ongoing Injury Issues

Why did Pratika Rawal not get Winner's Medal for India in Women's World Cup?

Robert Lewandowski believes he is close to regaining his top form for Barcelona despite struggling with injuries this season. He aims to contribute significantly as the team prepares for upcoming matches.

Robert Lewandowski believes he is nearing the performance levels he achieved last season with Barcelona, despite facing injury setbacks this year. Last season, Lewandowski netted 42 goals in 52 matches across all competitions, helping Barcelona secure a domestic treble. The Polish striker averaged a goal every 93.5 minutes during the 2024-25 season.

Currently, Lewandowski has made only four starts and ten appearances this season due to recurring injuries. However, he is fit and ready for Barcelona's upcoming Champions League match against Club Brugge. "I feel good after the injury. Physically, I'm very well," he stated. "I've been with the team and I played three days ago."

Lewandowski has scored four goals this season, averaging a goal every 111 minutes. When asked about his future at Barcelona, with his contract ending in 2025-26, he expressed contentment. "I'm at ease about my future," he said. "I'm also thinking about what's best for me." He remains focused on his current performance and scoring goals.

Despite missing many games due to injury, Lewandowski is confident in his ability to reach similar levels of performance as last year when playing. He emphasised the importance of training at a high level to make things easier for a striker like him.

The 37-year-old striker considered skipping Poland's upcoming international camp but decided against it. "I've missed a lot of playing time this season, and the national team can help me with that," he explained. He is pleased with his recent training progress and aims to finish the season strongly.

Marcus Rashford has emerged as a key player for Barcelona in Lewandowski's absence alongside Raphinha. Rashford has scored four goals in three Champions League matches for Barcelona after failing to score in his previous 12 appearances (eight for Manchester United, four for Aston Villa).

Praise for Rashford’s Contribution

Lewandowski praised Rashford's potential and contribution to the team: "I've always seen that he has great potential," he said. "He's playing well, and I hope that with him we can play even better." Rashford not only scores but also provides assists, which strengthens the team.

Lewandowski remains optimistic about finishing the season on a high note despite earlier challenges. His focus remains on contributing effectively to both club and country while maintaining personal fitness levels.