Saint-Etienne appoint Gasset an hour before kick-off... and lose

Newly appointed Saint-Etienne manager Jean-Louis Gasset
Guingamp, December 21: New Saint-Etienne coach Jean-Louis Gasset was unable to inspire his side as they slumped to a 2-1 defeat at Guingamp.

The former assistant's appointment - following Oscar Garcia's resignation last month - was only announced an hour before Wednesday's Ligue 1 game, which stretches the club's winless run in the league to 11 games.

Hernani Azevedo Junior had given them hope of securing a rare win with a 67th-minute opener, but they were pegged back soon after by Nicolas Benezet and then suffered late heartbreak as Jimmy Briand scored in the fifth minute of injury time to snatch all three points for Guingamp.

ASSE sit 16th in Ligue 1, two places and one point above the relegation play-off spot.

