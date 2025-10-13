English Edition
Pro Kabaddi League 2025
Lionel Messi And Argentina To Skip Kerala Match? Uncertainty Looms Large Ahead Of November Friendlies

The excitement surrounding Argentina's proposed visit to Kerala in November has taken an unexpected turn, with fresh reports suggesting that Lionel Messi and his world champion teammates might not be heading to India after all.

According to Argentine sports network TyC Sports, the national team's tour schedule for the November international window is being reconsidered. The report stated that the Albiceleste are set to face Angola in Luanda, while the second fixture-originally slated for Kerala-could now also take place in Africa, with Morocco emerging as a potential destination.

Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi And Argentina To Skip Kerala Match, Photo: PTI

This update comes barely a week after the Argentina Football Association (AFA) had officially confirmed friendlies in both Luanda and Kochi. The Kerala fixture was particularly significant, seen as a goodwill gesture towards the state's die-hard Argentina supporters who turned entire localities into blue-and-white celebrations during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Meanwhile, preparations in Kerala had shifted into top gear. On October 7, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan chaired a high-level review meeting to finalize arrangements at Kochi's Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium. The discussions centered on stadium upgrades, safety protocols, traffic regulation, and overall crowd management, underscoring the state's commitment to hosting one of the most celebrated teams in world football.

The sudden uncertainty has left millions of Indian fans disappointed, many of whom had eagerly anticipated the chance to see Messi in action on Indian soil for the first time. For now, officials remain cautious. When contacted by MyKhel, the concerned authorities said they would share a definitive update on Tuesday, October 14, while maintaining a tight-lipped stance on the situation.

Still, there remains a glimmer of hope for Indian supporters. Even if the Kerala friendly is called off, Lionel Messi is expected to return to the country later this year as part of the GOAT Tour 2025, scheduled from December 13 to 15. The star-studded event will feature exhibition matches, concerts, and appearances across Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, and New Delhi - ensuring that Indian fans will get their long-awaited Messi moment, albeit in a different setting.

Story first published: Monday, October 13, 2025, 13:55 [IST]
