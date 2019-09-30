Football
Messi takes part in Barcelona training ahead of Inter match

By Opta
Lionel Messi
Ernesto Valverde could be a set for a double fitness boost, with Barcelona welcoming Lionel Messi and Ousmane Dembele back to training.

Camp Nou, September 30: Lionel Messi returned to Barcelona training on Monday in a boost to his chances of featuring in the midweek UEFA Champions League game against Inter.

The superstar forward completed part of the session with the main group as he stepped up his recovery from the adductor injury he suffered in the 2-1 LaLiga win over Villarreal last Tuesday.

Barca captain Messi had to be withdrawn at half-time and missed Saturday's 2-0 victory at Getafe, secured courtesy of goals from Luis Suarez and Junior Firpo.

Messi, 32, was making his first start of the campaign when he sustained the adductor issue, having been troubled by a calf problem during pre-season.

Barca's goalless Champions League draw away to Borussia Dortmund on September 17 marked his return to action and the Argentina international could be available again for the club's second Group F game, at home to Antonio Conte's in-form Inter on Wednesday.

It could be a double fitness boost for Ernesto Valverde, with Ousmane Dembele also involved in the first session of the week.

Like Messi, the winger missed the trip to Getafe because of a thigh problem.

Two successive victories have lifted the Spanish champions to fourth in LaLiga and eased the pressure on head coach Valverde following an indifferent start to the season.

Story first published: Monday, September 30, 2019, 16:10 [IST]
