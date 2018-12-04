Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Ending Messi and Ronaldo's Ballon d'Or dominance a 'victory for football' – Modric

By Opta
Luka Modric stopped a decade of dominance from Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo
Luka Modric stopped a decade of dominance from Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Paris, December 4: Luka Modric said his Ballon d'Or win is for all the players who deserved the accolade but missed out because of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's dominance of the coveted award.

Real Madrid midfielder and Croatia captain Modric, 33, capped a brilliant 2018 by claiming the Ballon d'Or in Paris on Monday.

Barcelona great Messi and Juventus superstar Ronaldo had dominated the individual award, winning the honour five times apiece over 10 years.

I would give up all individual trophies for the World Cup - Modric

However, Modric ended their decade-long duopoly on the prize following Croatia's run to the World Cup final and Madrid's third successive Champions League crown.

Modric – who was also named FIFA's Best Men's Player this year – acknowledged Messi and Ronaldo's quality but added that his success is a "victory for football".

"These two were on some exceptional level for the last 10 years," Modric said.

"Maybe in the past there are some players that could win the Ballon d'Or, like Xavi, Iniesta or Sneijder, but it didn't happen.

"People are finally, I don't know, they wanted something else. I think it's victory for football tonight.

"I am happy that I am the winner but this award is for all these players that probably deserved to win but didn't."

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 4, 2018, 7:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 4, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue