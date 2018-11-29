Football

Messi snatches one-club Champions League scoring record from Ronaldo

By Opta
Lionel Messi scored 106th European goal for Barcelona
Eindhoven, November 29: Lionel Messi surpassed Cristiano Ronaldo as the most prolific Champions League goalscorer for a single club with his sublime opener in Barcelona's 2-1 win at Eindhoven.

The Argentina superstar's 61st-minute strike in Eindhoven was his 106th goal in Europe's top competition, one more than long-time LaLiga rival Ronaldo managed for Real Madrid before his switch to Juventus.

Messi's milestone goal was typically brilliant, the 31-year-old exhibiting close control in a crowded box before rifling past Jeroen Zoet.

He has scored five times in the Champions League this term and looks set for more following Barca's progression to the knockout rounds as Group B winners.

Madrid great Raul is third on the list with 66 goals, while Karim Benzema sits fourth thanks to the 47 he has netted since arriving at the Santiago Bernabeu in 2009.

Thomas Muller – still regularly involved for Bayern Munich – and Juventus legend Alessandro Del Piero are joint-fifth, having struck 42 apiece.

    Story first published: Thursday, November 29, 2018, 4:20 [IST]
