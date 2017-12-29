Lionel Messi does not want Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho

Camp Nou, Dec 29: With the January transfer window opening in a few days, Barcelona are being strongly linked with their long-term target Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho once again.
Liverpool rejected as many as three bids from the Catalan club for their prized asset in the summer but Barcelona still seems interested in the Brazilian magician.
Their own players like Suarez, Iniesta and most recently Paulinho have all gone public in letting their employers' interest in the Brazilian known but Lionel Messi, the poster boy of Barcelona is reportedly unhappy with the situation.
The 5-time Ballon d'Or is reportedly against the idea of Barcelona signing Coutinho.
Spanish website Don Balon claim Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi is not fully behind the signing of the 25-year-old.
Coutinho has been in sensational form in recent weeks, finding his best form to drive Liverpool towards a place in next season’s Champions League.
Yet, Messi supposedly wants Barcelona to invest their money in PSG playmaker and his close friend Angel Di Maria instead.
This is a surprising report considering that Di Maria is 4 years older than Coutinho. However, he is likely to cost much cheaper than the Brazilian maestro as well.
Angel Di Maria has struggled at the Ligue 1 giants ever since joining from Manchester United in the summer of 2015.
PSG want to get the veteran off their books in order to comply with Financial Fair Play rules.
The Ligue 1 giants are set to pay £166million to turn Kylian Mbappe’s loan deal into a permanent move at the end of the season.
And Don Balon say Messi wants Barcelona to take Di Maria off their hands.
The duo has spent the best part of a decade playing together for the Argentina national team and Messi still regards his friend highly even though his stock has fallen.