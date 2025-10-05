Football Lionel Messi makes Hat-Trick of Assists in Inter Miami win, takes total Tally to 97 By MyKhel Staff Published: Sunday, October 5, 2025, 8:10 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Lionel Messi was the undisputed star as Inter Miami cruised to a 4-1 victory over New England Revolution, orchestrating the attack and supplying a stunning hat-trick of assists to lift his side in MLS action.

Inter Miami's triumph over New England Revolution was defined by Messi's creative brilliance. The Argentine legend set up three of Miami's goals, taking his goal contributions tally for the season to a remarkable 45. Messi was directly involved in nearly every attacking surge, finding his teammates with precise passes and visionary through-balls that carved open the New England defense.

Tadeo Allende and Jordi Alba both scored braces as Miami secured a magnificent victory over New England. With his latest show, the Argentine now boasts 24 goals and 14 assists for Inter in this MLS campaign. Along with that, his total goal contributions for Miami has also gone up to 97, in just 80 apperances since his arrival in 2023.

Messi's first assist came early, when he picked out a clever run to unlock the backline for Miami's opener. He didn't stop there, orchestrating moves that led to two more goals, each assist highlighting his awareness and unmatched technical quality.

Miami's coach Javier Mascherano hailed Messi's impact post-match and credited his fellow Argentine for setting up the goals.

"It was noticeable that Messi was very eager to score, but he gave us the chance to open the scoring, and then to secure the win not only with the pass to Jordi, but also when the score became 2-1 on the next attack with a pass that no one else could make," he said.

With this emphatic win, Inter Miami stay firmly in the playoff chase, with Messi's creativity and leadership at the heart of their ambitions.

Lionel Messi Inter Miami Stats

2023 - 11 goals, 5 assists

2024 - 23 goals, 13 assists

2025 - 32 goals, 13 assists