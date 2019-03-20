Menotti worried about 'very tired' Messi

London, March 20: Cesar Luis Menotti would be "afraid" if Lionel Messi was to feature for Argentina against Venezuela in a friendly on Friday.
Messi, 31, is set to make his international return after missing his nation's matches since last year's World Cup in Russia.
The superstar has been in fine form, scoring six goals in his past three matches for Barcelona, including netting a hat-trick against Real Betis.
But Menotti, who coached Argentina to World Cup success in 1978 and is now the country's director of national teams, is worried about Messi's wellbeing.
"I'm afraid that Messi plays," he told FM 94.7.
"I see him with important emotional fatigue between the Champions League and the national team. I see him very tired.
"If he wants to play with Argentina, better."
Argentina will face Venezuela on Friday before taking on Morocco four days later.