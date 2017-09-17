Lionel Messi reason why Isco snubbed Barcelona

Bengaluru, September 17: Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi was the reason why Real Madrid midfielder Isco snubbed a move to the Nou Camp and opted to stay at Real Madrid instead as per reports.
The Spanish sensation signed a new five-year contract at Real Madrid in a deal that will also see him be the bearer of a huge £623million release clause.
The Spain international’s future at the Bernabeu looked uncertain even 12 months ago as he was more of just a squad player. In the last few months, the former European Golden Boy has taken his game to a whole another level becoming an integral part of Zidane’s side.
Barcelona were tipped for a move for the Spanish maestro during the last year but after a significant improvement in his game, Real have tied the midfielder down with a long contract.
Gareth Bale’s fall from grace coupled with Zinedine Zidane’s faith in him has seen him become one of the first names on Real’s team sheet.
Spanish media outlet Diario Gol claimed Isco turned down Barcelona because of Lionel Messi.
It is said the Spain international wanted to enter a team with a winning vibe. But, with Real Madrid dominating in La Liga and also winning the Champions League in three of the last four years, he was not completely convinced.
On top of that, he was unsure of what Messi’s status at the club would mean for him.
There is no denying that, even in a star-studded side like Barcelona who have the likes of Andres Iniesta and Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi gets all the spotlight.
It is said that, in a meeting with Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu, he discovered that the team would be built around the Argentine and he was against the idea.
Speaking to the media on Saturday, the former Malaga man admitted there had been contact with Barcelona.
"Maybe there was some contact, but I did not listen to them," he said.
"My intention was to succeed here. The goals are to win a lot of titles and to become a starter."