Football Lionel Messi To Meet World Cup-Winning India Women's Cricket Team? GOAT Tour Organiser Drops Huge Bombshell By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Monday, November 3, 2025, 15:18 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

Football legend Lionel Messi is all set to make a grand return to India after 14 long years as part of the much-awaited GOAT Tour of India 2025, sparking massive excitement among fans across the nation.

The Argentine icon will travel through Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, New Delhi, and Hyderabad in December, headlining a unique series of events that blend football, music, culture, and fan engagement.

Confirming his participation, Messi expressed his delight about revisiting India, saying, "It is such an honour for me to make this trip. India is a very special country, and I have good memories from my time there 14 years ago - the fans were fantastic. India is a passionate football nation, and I look forward to meeting a new generation of fans while sharing the love I have for this beautiful game."

The GOAT Tour will kick off in Kolkata on December 13, where Messi will feature in both the GOAT Concert and the GOAT Cup at the iconic Salt Lake Stadium - the same venue where he last played in 2011 during a friendly against Venezuela. The event promises a glittering lineup, with Indian sporting greats like Sourav Ganguly, Bhaichung Bhutia, and Leander Paes expected to join Messi on stage and on the field.

The Mumbai leg will see the Padel GOAT Cup, potentially featuring Indian superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Sachin Tendulkar, and MS Dhoni, while the newly added Hyderabad stop replaces the earlier planned friendly in Kochi. Organisers have assured fans that top-tier security arrangements will be jointly handled by Messi's team and local authorities to ensure a safe and seamless experience.

Amid the excitement, the organisers are now working on something truly special - a potential meeting between Messi and the newly crowned India Women's Cricket Team, who lifted their maiden ICC Women's World Cup title on November 2 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Organiser Satadru Dutta shared his intent on Facebook, writing, "Will try my best to connect with BCCI and create a moment of champions with Indian women cricket team and Lionel Andres Messi... Jai Hind... Vamos Ladies... you made us proud."

If the plan comes to fruition, it would be a once-in-a-lifetime meeting between two sets of world-beating champions - the global football icon and India's golden girls - celebrating excellence, passion, and unity through sport.