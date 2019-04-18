Football

Liverpool exit unfair, says Porto's Conceicao

By Opta
Sergio Conceicao
Liverpool won their Champions League quarter-final 6-1 but Porto coach Sergio Conceicao felt the tie was tighter than the scoreline.

Porto, April 18: Porto head coach Sergio Conceicao says his side did not deserve to lose their Champions League quarter-final 6-1 on aggregate to Liverpool.

After a 2-0 first-leg defeat at Anfield, Porto were beaten 4-1 at home on Wednesday as the Reds booked a last-four clash with Barcelona.

Porto started well in the second leg but failed to make the breakthrough, with Sadio Mane opening the scoring with a goal that survived a VAR check for offside.

Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Virgil van Dijk were then also on target for Liverpool, with Porto only able to muster a goal from Real Madrid-bound defender Eder Militao in reply.

Jurgen Klopp's side were clinical in knocking Porto out for the second year in a row but Conceicao did not feel a 6-1 aggregate scoreline was a fair reflection of the quarter-final.

"Liverpool only had four shots on goal and scored four goals, which demonstrates the quality of their team," Conceicao told a news conference.

"I think it is unfair. We deserved more, the fans deserved more, but we gave a very positive image of Portuguese football.

"We did not deserve to come away from Anfield with a two-goal difference. Today we knew it was possible, we prepared a strategy that I think was appropriate, and at first we did well at all levels.

"The one time our opponents entered our penalty area, it was a goal. The strength coming from the stands made me shiver. We have played our part in Europe.

"My players were fantastic. Our Champions League campaign was fantastic. Liverpool are a very strong team."

    Story first published: Thursday, April 18, 2019, 12:50 [IST]
