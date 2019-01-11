Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Liverpool game was a matter of life or death - Ederson

By Opta
Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson

Manchester, January 11: Ederson says Manchester City treated their crunch clash with Liverpool as "a matter of life or death".

The defending Premier League champions went into last week's meeting at the Etihad Stadium trailing the leaders by seven points, knowing defeat would leave them facing a tall order to overhaul Jurgen Klopp's side with less than half of the season remaining.

But goals from Sergio Aguero and Leroy Sane, either side of Roberto Firmino's equaliser, saw City cut the gap to four points and breathe fresh life into the title race.

And goalkeeper Ederson says there was no chance of anyone in sky blue playing down the importance of the meeting.

"For us it was a matter of life or death," he told Sky Sports.

"We knew the circumstances around the game - drawing or losing was not an option. We only contemplated winning, and we did a great game.

"It was our best game in the Premier League so far, and hopefully we will continue at the same level as of now."

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
New Zealand won by 35 runs
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Friday, January 11, 2019, 14:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 11, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue