Liverpool look to snap up Portuguese starlet Martins in cut-price deal

Bengaluru, January 15: Liverpool are reportedly hoping to bring in Sporting Lisbon winger Gelson Martins in a cut-price deal.
The 22-year-old has a £53million release clause but the Reds are only willing to fork out around half of that figure, according to Portuguese outlet Correio de Manha.
The Reds are also said to be willing to pay Martins, 22, around five times as much in wages as he is earning at Sporting.
Philippe Coutinho's £145m move to Barcelona has given Jurgen Klopp at least £100m in funds to spend on new players.
The Merseyside club have been linked with moves for Riyad Mahrez, Thomas Lemar and Alexis Sanchez.
Liverpool were also looking to acquire Naby Keita from RB Leipzig 6 months ahead of his scheduled move to Anfield but that has been put to bed by the German side who openly issued a statement that the Guinean will not be leaving for Liverpool in January.
Now, the Portuguese press are saying Martins is now on Klopp's wishlist and Liverpool are willing to pay him around £84,000-a-week wages.
Martins has netted nine goals in 29 matches for Sporting in all competition this season and is rated very highly across Europe.
The Portuguese is predominantly a right winger but can also be deployed on the left and would be a valuable addition to the club thanks to his pace and energy.
Liverpool, meanwhile, stunned the runaway leaders of the Premier League Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday.
Klopp's boys won the game 4-3 but it was a display much better than the scoreline suggests.
The loss puts Manchester City's dream of an 'invincible' to an end which means that Arsenal still boast that record alone in English football.