Liverpool make surprise late move for Bayern target Callum Hudson-Odoi

Bengaluru, Jan 24: Liverpool have made a late attempt to sway wantaway Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi who has been a subject of serious interest of Bayern Munich as well.
The 18-year-old has been seeking for a move away from the Stamford Bridge over his lack of playing time and Bayern Munich are reportedly prepared to pay £35million. The German champions have reportedly already made three attempts to acquire the attacker although the West London side are reluctant to part ways with him.
Odoi too, reportedly, is keen to move to the German champions however the German side could be unnerved by the latest developments in the transfer saga.
As per the latest report of Bild, in a last-ditch attempt, fellow Premier League rivals Liverpool have reportedly joined the race for the U-17 world cup winner. Their representatives have reportedly met with Hudson-Odoi and his brother Bradley, who is also his agent, earlier this month.
Liverpool have previously snapped up talented Chelsea youngsters, having signed both Rhian Brewster and Dominic Solanke from Chelsea in the past few years and they reportedly again want to raid the Stamford Bridge in a view to bolster their squad for next campaign.
Our Story: Liverpool talked with Hudson-Odoi because of a Transfer @LFC @ChelseaFC @FCBayern @SPORTBILD— Christian Falk (@cfbayern) January 23, 2019
The outcome of the meeting has not been made known although there are indications that the Reds have matched Bayern's offer to lure the desperate player.
Chelsea however reportedly are not open with the idea of letting their young ace join a direct rival and could ignore the interest directly.
Chelsea, are not willing to let go their one of the best prospects to any side and have reportedly tabled a contract worth £70,000-a-week to Hudson-Odoi. But, with the 18-year-old's contract set to expire in 2020 and the player still not willing to sign an extension, the Blues might have to let him leave eventually to cash in on him.
Bayern are currently looking at fresh blood to replace two old veterans, Ribery and Robben. They signed MLS sensation Alphonso Davies in Summer who has joined them in January and Hudson-Odoi could be the latest name on the block as another choice.
Although Bayern are understood to be not the only club to monitor the player as reportedly fellow side Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig are also keeping tabs on the attacker.
Should the deal go through the attacker will be the latest English player drawing the attention from Germany’s top clubs, with former Manchester City academy star Jadon Sancho already at Borussia Dortmund and Arsenal youngster Reiss Nelson at Hoffenheim.