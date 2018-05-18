Liverpool manager meets super agent to discuss two deals

Bengaluru, May 18: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reportedly met super-agent Mino Raiola this week to discuss potential moves for Gianluigi Donnarumma and Justin Kluivert to Anfield.
One of the most influential agents in the world, Raiola manages a host of big name footballers. It is a public knowledge that Raiola is not on good terms with many of the managers and Jurgen Klopp is one of them especially after the German sold Mario Balotelli from Liverpool.
He previously signed Henrikh Mkhitaryan at Borussia Dortmund, a deal that was also brokered by Raiola and it is believed that the two are believed to bury the hatchet and do business again.
This time, Klopp met the Italian-born Dutch agent for discussing potential deals about two of his young agents who are both highly rated and are in demand from all across Europe.
Even though Liverpool secured a fourth-place Premier League finish last weekend and can still secure silverware this season if they beat Real Madrid in the Champions League final.
Klopp is in no mood to let his squad settle though and is already planning for the summer, with Naby Keita already set to arrive ahead of the 2018/19 campaign.
A whole host of top talents have been linked with moves to Anfield as Liverpool target a first Premier League title next season. And it seems two of the game’s rising stars are in Klopp’s sights with reports in Italy suggesting he has met with their agent, Raiola.
According to Italian publication Tutto Mercato Web, Liverpool are serious about prising Donnarumma away from AC Milan as the Reds apparently see the Italy international as the man to play in goal for them for the next decade or more. And Donnarumma is said to have been the main topic of conversation when Jurgen Klopp met with Raiola.
Tutto Mercato Web indicate Liverpool are yet to make an offer for the 19-year-old Italian international. Donnarumma is supposedly joined on Klopp’s shopping list by Ajax youngster Kluivert, son of Barcelona legend Patrick.
The winger has attracted interest from Serie A giants Roma and Premier League giants Manchester United of late. But it seems Klopp could go toe-to-toe with them after discussing a potential move to Liverpool with his agent, Raiola.
