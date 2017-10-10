Liverpool midfielder Emre Can opens up about Juventus interest

London, Oct 10: Liverpool midfielder Emre Can has finally broken his silence over an alleged offer he received from Juventus in the summer transfer window, insisting that it was an "honour" to receive such proposal.
Juventus chief executive Beppe Marotta earlier in the transfer window claimed that they made an attempt to sign the German international, however, later claimed the offer was duly rejected by the Merseyside club at the first stage.
"We don't think we are going to make a big signing in January," the chief executive said about Can then.
Can is currently in the final nine months of his current deal at Anfield and Liverpool have reportedly offered him a new contract extension. However, the 23-year-old is believed to be has stalled the deal which makes him eligible in January to sign a pre-contract for next summer with other clubs and Juventus have emerged as the favourites to land the promising midfielder.
The 23-year-old who starred for Germany and scored a stunning goal against Azerbaijan on Sunday night in their qualifier match also after the game revealed that the approach from the Italian giant was very much welcomed, however, he is only focusing on Liverpool now.
"It's always an honour to receive an offer from such a renowned club, but currently I am only focused on the season with Liverpool,” Can said.
“My agent takes care of the rest.”
Can also hint that he would be happy to remain in England beyond this season however admitted that his future remains undecided at this point, igniting the rumours of a contract standoff at Anfield more.
He said: "The Premier League is just a really cool league, the most interesting in the world, but you must always respect other big clubs and leagues.
"You never know what will happen. And I don't know what Jurgen Klopp plans."
Can has been a key performer of an underperforming Liverpool side this season. The midfielder already has made nine appearances for the KOPs this season, scoring on two occasions and should the German midfielder opted to leave the club in next season, Jurgen Klopp again has to jump into the market to fill the void left by one of the most impressive midfielders of the current time.
Also, it will be hard for the manager to find a proper replacement like Can who developing into one of World's best central midfielder.