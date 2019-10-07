Football
Mohamed Salah avoids serious ankle damage in Liverpool's Leicester win

By Guy Atkinson
Mohamed Salah

Liverpool, October 7: Mohamed Salah suffered no major injury to his ankle following a challenge from Hamza Choudhury in Liverpool's clash with Leicester City on Saturday (October 5).

Jurgen Klopp was furious with the tackle that saw the Liverpool forward hobble out of the 2-1 Premier League win, secured by James Milner's stoppage-time penalty, saying: "I cannot get over the Choudhury yellow card. He should know better."

Omnisport understands the Egypt international has had a scan, which revealed no serious damage.

Salah has not been included in Egypt's squad for their forthcoming friendly against Botswana, while the Reds now face an anxious wait to see if he will recover in time for the Premier League clash with Manchester United on October 20.

Choudhury was targeted with racial abuse on social media following the incident, which Leicester have asked police to investigate.

A Leicester spokesman said: "We are appalled by these comments, which the club has reported to the police and to the social media platform on which they were made.

"Discriminatory behaviour has no place in football or in society and we will seek the strongest possible course of action to be taken against those responsible."

Story first published: Monday, October 7, 2019, 15:20 [IST]
