Liverpool target Chelsea starlet Kenedy

London, May 3: Liverpool have been surprisingly linked with a move for Chelsea loan star Kenedy as Newcastle United weigh up signing him permanently from the Blues.
The £20million-rated Brazilian has impressed in the Tynesiders' successful survival bid after joining in January and Rafael Benitez wants him at the St James' Park on a permanent basis.
He was previously reported to have attracted interest from Bayern Munich, Paris-Saint-Germain and Arsenal.
According to the Chronicle, Liverpool are also now in the hunt and could challenge Rafa Benitez's side to sign Kenedy on a longer deal.
The versatile left-sided player landed himself in trouble on the club's pre-season tour of China after a string of offensive social media posts.
Chelsea issued an apology and sent Kenedy home to train on his own at their Cobham base.
The former Fluminense starlet recently admitted that he needed the move to Newcastle to kick-start his career.
Ahead of last Saturday's defeat to West Brom, he told Newcastle's official programme: "It was needed - because I needed to get more minutes and play and to be pushing higher,to keep growing and growing.
"I'm here with my wife and my girl. For me, I'm used to settling in easily, but it helps, for sure.
"I come from Santa Rita . To be here is good, it's fine, you know - you appreciate it.
"I'm really glad to be here. And the club - they have helped me with everything. The city is very good too.
"And now, I am a fan of Newcastle's fans. They are amazing. At first when I came, OK, but when I saw the game against Leicester, it was something amazing, and here against Arsenal as well.
"I'm a fan of them, not the other way around. When I come on to the pitch, I look at the fans and I'm just thinking: 'I cannot disappoint them'."
Even though Newcastle United would be hopeful that they get the Brazilian permanently after his successful spell at the club, clubs like Liverpool entering the fray will surely make things hard for the Toffees.
Liverpool, the Champions League finalists, will be looking to add more depth to their thin squad next campaign and Kenedy is a player who could be a vital addition thanks to his versatility.
