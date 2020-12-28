Football
Liverpool 1-1 West Brom: Ajayi stuns Anfield as Allardyce makes his point

By Dom Farrell
Semi Ajayi
Sadio Mane gave Liverpool a deserved early lead against West Brom but Semi Ajeyi struck late for the struggling visitors at Anfield.

London, December 28: Semi Ajayi claimed another valuable point for West Brom in their survival fight as his 82nd-minute header snatched a 1-1 draw against Liverpool.

The centre-back's deflected shot - later credited as a Ruben Dias own goal - helped Albion to earn a share of the spoils at Manchester City earlier this month and his looping effort came off the post before spinning beyond a helpless Alisson at Anfield on Sunday.

Liverpool were dominant during the first half and should have had more than Sadio Mane's sublime finish to show for their efforts.

1
2128431

However, nerves set in and, after Joel Matip added to Jurgen Klopp's injury headache at centre-back, an increasingly emboldened West Brom drew level.

Sam Johnstone saved magnificently to keep out a Roberto Firimino header as Liverpool had to settle for extending their lead at the summit over Everton to three points.

Story first published: Monday, December 28, 2020, 0:00 [IST]
