Loftus-Cheek to have surgery on ruptured Achilles, Chelsea confirm

London, May 17: Ruben Loftus-Cheek will have surgery to repair a ruptured Achilles tendon, Chelsea have confirmed.
The England midfielder suffered the injury during the Blues' 3-0 friendly win over New England Revolution in Boston on Wednesday (May 15).
Loftus-Cheek has hit a rich vein of form over recent weeks but will miss the Europa League final against Arsenal in Baku at the end of this month as he begins a long road to recovery.
England manager Gareth Southgate had already left 23-year-old out of his squad for the Nations League Finals earlier on Thursday (May 16).
