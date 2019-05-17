Football

Loftus-Cheek to have surgery on ruptured Achilles, Chelsea confirm

By Opta
Ruben Loftus-Cheek

London, May 17: Ruben Loftus-Cheek will have surgery to repair a ruptured Achilles tendon, Chelsea have confirmed.

The England midfielder suffered the injury during the Blues' 3-0 friendly win over New England Revolution in Boston on Wednesday (May 15).

Loftus-Cheek has hit a rich vein of form over recent weeks but will miss the Europa League final against Arsenal in Baku at the end of this month as he begins a long road to recovery.

England manager Gareth Southgate had already left 23-year-old out of his squad for the Nations League Finals earlier on Thursday (May 16).

 
Story first published: Friday, May 17, 2019, 0:30 [IST]
