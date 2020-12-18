Gold for Bronze as England star takes The Best FIFA Women's Player prize

London, December 18: Lucy Bronze claimed The Best FIFA Women's Player award for 2020 after winning the Champions League with Lyon.
The England international came third in the running for the 2019 award but took the top prize this time after winning a third European crown in her third and final season in France.
Right-back Bronze, who subsequently returned to Manchester City, beat competition from Pernille Harder and Wendie Renard.
"Wow, what a surprise to even be nominated alongside the two other players, who I know very well," she said.
"Both Pernille Harder and Wendie Renard are incredible players and outstanding human beings, as well. To even be alongside two players of that stature is incredible.
"To have won it, I don't think I have the words right now to explain how I'm feeling.
"But if there's anything that 2020 has taught us, it's to appreciate every single moment that you've got, to never look too far ahead, and to live in the here and now.
#TheBest pic.twitter.com/4XfU6IIfnb— Lionesses (@Lionesses) December 17, 2020
"So I think winning this award right now, this year, I will appreciate it more than ever.
"I'll remember this moment for the rest of my life. I really will just enjoy the moment."
All three finalists were included in the FIFA FIFPro Women's World11, voted for by fellow players.
An unorthodox 3-3-4 formation was named, but there was no room for Sarah Bouhaddi, who missed out to Christiane Endler.
Lyon and France stalwart Bouhaddi had earlier been named The Best FIFA Women's Goalkeeper.
Netherlands boss Sarina Wiegman, who will replace Phil Neville as England manager in 2021, was recognised as The Best FIFA Women's Coach.
FIFA FIFPro Women's World11: Christiane Endler; Millie Bright, Lucy Bronze, Wendie Renard; Barbara Bonansea, Veronica Boquete, Delphine Cascarino; Pernille Harder, Tobin Heath, Vivianne Miedema, Megan Rapinoe.