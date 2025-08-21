Football Luis Enrique Confident Ousmane Dembele Will Achieve Greater Success With PSG This Season Luis Enrique believes Ousmane Dembele can excel further with Paris Saint-Germain in the upcoming season. Following an impressive previous year, he aims to enhance his performance and contribute significantly to the team's success. By Mykhel Team Published: Thursday, August 21, 2025, 23:51 [IST]

Ousmane Dembele's impressive performance last season has set high expectations for the upcoming 2025-26 campaign with Paris Saint-Germain. He contributed to 46 goals, scoring 33 and assisting 13 across all competitions. This achievement was surpassed by only seven players in Europe's top five leagues. His remarkable play included two assists in the Champions League final, a feat not seen since 2018.

Dembele's impact extended beyond individual accolades. He played a crucial role in PSG's UEFA Super Cup victory, setting up Goncalo Ramos for a late equaliser before they triumphed over Tottenham on penalties. His performances have sparked discussions about him potentially winning the Ballon d'Or, although he faces stiff competition from Barcelona's Lamine Yamal and Raphinha, as well as Liverpool's Mohamed Salah.

Paris Saint-Germain is eager to continue their unbeaten run in Ligue 1 as they prepare to host Angers at Parc des Princes this Friday. This match marks their first home game since defeating Auxerre 3-1 at the end of last season. The occasion will be special as PSG presents five trophies won last season, including the Ligue 1 title, Coupe de France, and Trophee des Champions.

The homecoming will also feature debuts for summer signings Illia Zabarnyi and Lucas Chevalier, who played a pivotal role in the Super Cup win. Luis Enrique is excited to return to home turf, emphasising the importance of reconnecting with fans after ten away matches. "It's very important for us to see our fans again and return to the Parc des Princes," he stated.

Bradley Barcola stood out despite not scoring against Nantes in PSG's previous match. His dynamic play saw him record nine touches in the opposition box, matching teammates Ramos and Mbaye. Only Kang-In managed more crosses than Barcola during that game.

Angers' goalkeeper Herve Koffi made an impressive debut with a clean sheet against Paris FC. However, he faces a challenging task against PSG's formidable attack on Friday. Koffi led Ligue 1 with seven saves on the first matchday, his highest tally in a top-flight match.

Match Prediction: Favouring PSG

PSG boasts an unbeaten streak of 27 Ligue 1 games against Angers (20 wins, 7 draws). This run is second only to Monaco's record against Montpellier (32 games). The Parisiens have also won their last ten league home games against Angers, marking their longest current run against any opponent this season.

Historically, eight of the past eleven Ligue 1 champions have won their first home game of the season. Luis Enrique aims for a strong start in front of home fans. Meanwhile, Angers have lost four of their last five away games but enter this match with some momentum after winning three of their last four league matches.

The Opta win probability heavily favours PSG with an 82.6% chance of victory, while a draw stands at 10.6%, and Angers' chances are pegged at just 6.8%. This statistical analysis underscores PSG's dominance and sets high expectations for their performance on Friday.