Football Luis Enrique Remains Positive About PSG Performance Despite Late Draw With Lille Luis Enrique expressed satisfaction with Paris Saint-Germain's performance in their 1-1 draw against Lille. Despite missed opportunities, he praised the team's control and looks forward to maintaining their competitive edge in Ligue 1. By Mykhel Team Published: Monday, October 6, 2025, 14:06 [IST]

Paris Saint-Germain's coach, Luis Enrique, expressed satisfaction with his team's performance despite a 1-1 draw against Lille. PSG missed the opportunity to extend their lead in Ligue 1 after Ethan Mbappe scored late for Lille following Nuno Mendes' impressive free-kick. The team struggled initially, taking nearly 30 minutes for their first shot, marking their latest first attempt in a Ligue 1 game since December 2018.

PSG has faced challenges in recent league games following Champions League matches, winning only one of their last four. They lost to Marseille after a European fixture earlier this season. Despite making several changes from their midweek victory over Barcelona, Luis Enrique had no regrets about the team's performance against Lille. He emphasised the importance of player health after a demanding week.

Luis Enrique praised his team's control and effort during the match. "I think we started the match very well. We were in control; we tried to play our game," he stated. He highlighted that they prioritised player health due to fatigue from the Barcelona match. Although they had chances to win, he was content with their performance and position in both the league and Champions League.

In the match against Lille, PSG recorded 17 shots with five on target and an expected goals (xG) tally of 1.5 compared to Lille's 0.7. Lille managed only three shots on target, while PSG limited them to no significant chances as defined by Opta metrics. Despite this, Lille had more touches in PSG's box (30 compared to 22).

Luis Enrique appreciated Lille's style of play but commended his young team for creating more opportunities than their opponents. "We did everything we needed to. We created more chances than our opponents," he remarked. He acknowledged Lille's mobility but stressed that PSG's youthful squad deserves recognition for their efforts.

Looking Ahead

As the season progresses, Luis Enrique remains optimistic about maintaining PSG's current level of play to secure trophies by its end. He expressed confidence in his team's position at the top of Ligue 1 and their standing in the Champions League. With players now joining national teams, preparation for upcoming challenges continues.

The coach noted that having multiple teams competing for the title adds interest to the league but believes consistency will determine who remains at the top by season's end. "Whether there's more or less competition, it's interesting to have several teams fighting for the title," he said.

Luis Enrique concluded by expressing happiness with his team's current standing and readiness for future matches: "But I'm happy with my team. We're first in the league, well-placed in the Champions League."