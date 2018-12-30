Football

Luka Modric rejects bumper Real Madrid deal as Inter Milan circle

By
Croatia and Real Madrid star Luka Modric
Croatia and Real Madrid star Luka Modric

Bengaluru, December 30: Ballon d'Or winner Luka Modric has rejected a new contract from Real Madrid as Inter Milan lurke over a potential move, according to reports.

The 33-year-old Modric has had a time of his life this season where he grabbed Champions League medal with Real Madrid for the third time in a row, while he also helped minnows Croatia reach the World Cup final and won the prestigious Golden Ball award as well.

Such illustrious display reportedly prompted the La Liga side to offer him a new contract as his current deal is set to expire in 2020. But to the Los Blancos' surprise, the star midfielder has reportedly rejected the proposal.

Modric has been with Madrid since 2012, but the Croat has now declined a new offer because another European giant, Inter Milan want to land him in the summer and make him their highest paid player.

Modric is unhappy with Madrid's proposal to prolong his current terms and is seriously thinking about an offer from Inter Milan.

Inter are said to have prepared a two-year deal with a bumper €10million package and with just 18 months left on his current deal, the midfielder now could be available next summer on just a cut-price fee.

Inter pushed hard for his signature in the summer also, but the deal failed to materialise. However, now with an opportunity to lure the player again, next summer, it is very likely they will again push for a move for the player.

Contract talks with Real Madrid have reportedly hit an obstacle and if Modric eventually does decide to depart the club, Madrid may be forced to let him go in the summer to avoid seeing him move on a free in 2020.

    Story first published: Sunday, December 30, 2018, 12:21 [IST]
