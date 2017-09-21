Lukaku is a different player after joining Manchester United: Martinez

London, September 21: Belgium coach Roberto Martinez said he has seen a 'big difference' in Romelu Lukaku since his move to Manchester United and believes the striker will continue to get better under Jose Mourinho's tutelage.
Lukaku has made a storming start to his United career scoring seven goals in as many games for his new club, reports talksports.com.
Martinez has played a major part in the player's development, having bossed him at Everton and now at international level, has always expected the 24-year-old would be a big hit at Old Trafford.
"It never crossed my mind that it would be something difficult for Rom. Everyone that plays with him or works with him realises very quickly that he has an elite brain.
"As a footballer, you can have your attributes but the focus he can have is quite unique. When he went to Manchester United he was solely focused on starting well and making a big impact and that is what he has done.
"He is still a very young player - sometimes we forget he is only 24 - but his goalscoring record is sensational and he is a player that wants to carry on developing and carry on learning. Now he is with a manager with whom he will keep learning different aspects at club level.
"I have seen a big difference in terms of his maturity when he comes to international camps.
"From the young player I signed from West Brom and Chelsea at that time, it is the same goalscorer but with an incredible maturity. That is great to see and he still has many, many years to develop."