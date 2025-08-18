Who was Buchi Babu? Know about the 'Father of Madras Cricket', whose outrage against British fueled a Renaissance

Football Romelu Lukaku Set To Miss Napoli's Season Opener Following Thigh Injury In Pre-Season Friendly Romelu Lukaku will not play in Napoli's Serie A season opener due to a high-grade thigh injury sustained during a friendly. Reports indicate he could be out until November. By Mykhel Team Published: Monday, August 18, 2025, 19:26 [IST]

Romelu Lukaku will be absent at the start of Napoli's Serie A title defence due to a thigh injury. This occurred during their last pre-season match against Olympiacos, which they won 2-1. Matteo Politano and Lorenzo Lucca scored for Napoli, but Lukaku left the field injured after attempting a shot in the first half.

Napoli announced on Monday that Lukaku sustained a high-grade injury to his left thigh. Although they did not specify his recovery time, initial reports indicate he might be out until November. The club also mentioned that he will consult with surgeons to decide if surgery is necessary.

Lukaku was crucial for Napoli last season, scoring 14 goals and providing 10 assists, leading both categories in Serie A. He was the only player in Italy's top league to achieve double figures in both goals and assists. His performance included creating 35 chances and surpassing his expected assists (xA) of 2.6.

The Belgian forward's absence could affect Napoli as they begin their 2025-26 season against Sassuolo on Saturday. His contributions were vital in securing the Scudetto last season, making his injury a significant concern for the team.

Lukaku's impressive stats from the previous season highlight his importance to Napoli. He not only topped the goal-scoring chart but also led in assists across Serie A. His ability to create opportunities was evident with 35 chances crafted, showcasing his playmaking skills alongside goal-scoring prowess.

As Napoli prepares for their upcoming matches without Lukaku, they will need other players to step up and fill the void left by his absence. The team's strategy may need adjustments to compensate for the loss of their top scorer and playmaker.

The uncertainty surrounding Lukaku's return adds pressure on Napoli as they aim to defend their title successfully. Monitoring his recovery and potential surgical decisions will be crucial for the club's management and medical staff.