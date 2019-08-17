Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Lyon's Denayer breaks passing record in Angers rout

By
Jason Denayer
Jason Denayer completed all 114 of his attempted passes against Angers.

Paris, August 17: Who is the best passer of a ball in European football? Lionel Messi? Luka Modric? Kevin De Bruyne?

Few would put Jason Denayer anywhere near that company, but the Lyon defender broke a passing record for Europe's top-five leagues on Friday.

The Belgium centre-back completed all 114 of his attempted passes against Angers as Sylvinho's side ran out 6-0 winners at Groupama Stadium.

1
1060541

Since Opta began recording such data in 2006-07, no player has ever completed so many passes without giving the ball away in a single game.

Moussa Dembele and Memphis Depay both scored twice as Lyon eased to victory, with Houssem Aouar recording a pair of assists and a goal of his own.

Lyon's huge win moved them top of the Ligue 1 table after they followed up a 3-0 defeat of Monaco on the opening weekend.

More JASON DENAYER News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: ATH 1 - 0 BAR
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Saturday, August 17, 2019, 3:40 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 17, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue