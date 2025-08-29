Hockey Asia Cup 2025: Schedule, Teams, Full List of Matches, Live Streaming and Telecast - All You Need To Know

Football Man City Anticipates Kevin De Bruyne's Reunion In Champions League Match Against Napoli Manchester City is excited about Kevin De Bruyne's return as they prepare to face Napoli in the Champions League. His past achievements with the club highlight his importance. By Mykhel Team Published: Friday, August 29, 2025, 3:43 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Manchester City will welcome Kevin De Bruyne back as they face Napoli in the Champions League. The Serie A champions are among eight teams City will compete against, including Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, and Bayer Leverkusen. De Bruyne, who spent a decade with City, scored 72 goals in 288 Premier League matches and ranks second in assists behind Ryan Giggs.

De Bruyne's return is anticipated to be a positive event for Manchester City. Hugo Viana, the club's director of football, expressed excitement about the reunion. "It is also really positive to have Kevin De Bruyne at home, our legend. It will be very positive to see him again," said Viana.

The upcoming Champions League phase promises thrilling encounters for Manchester City. The team is eager to compete against top European clubs without enduring long travel distances. This setup is seen as advantageous for the players and staff.

Pep Guardiola and his team are looking forward to welcoming De Bruyne back to the Etihad Stadium. "I think Pep and all of his colleagues will be really happy to receive him and our fans will be also," Viana added. The reunion is expected to bring joy to both players and supporters alike.

During his time at Manchester City, De Bruyne achieved significant success under Pep Guardiola's management. He won six Premier League titles and played a crucial role in securing the club's first Champions League title in 2023. His contributions have left a lasting impact on the club's history.

The upcoming matches from September onwards present a challenging schedule for Manchester City. However, being part of the Champions League is a source of pride for the club. They are eager to showcase their skills on this prestigious stage once again.