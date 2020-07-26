Football
Manchester City 5-0 Norwich City: Record-equalling De Bruyne stars in fitting Silva farewell

By Peter Hanson

London, July 26: Kevin De Bruyne scored two brilliant goals and equalled an assist record as David Silva bowed out on a high notet in Manchester City's 5-0 Premier League battering of relegated Norwich City.

Gabriel Jesus' 22nd goal of the campaign – his best return for the club – preceded a moment of brilliance from De Bruyne, who then matched Thierry Henry's record of 20 Premier League assists in a season by teeing up Raheem Sterling for a third at the Etihad Stadium on the final day.

Riyad Mahrez added further gloss prior to De Bruyne masterfully stroking in the hosts' final goal in a wonderful outing, which was Spain great Silva's final outing in England's top flight after 10 years and 309 Premier League appearances.

1060078

A greater challenge in the shape of Real Madrid lies in wait as Silva sets his sight on finishing a glittering decade with a Champions League medal.

Onel Hernandez's 20-yard strike being ruled out handed the hosts a reprieve they made the most of 11 minutes in, when Jesus squeezed home after Norwich failed to deal with Sterling's cut-back.

Ben Godfrey made two great blocks to deny Jesus and then Silva as the pressure built but Teemu Pukki passed up a great chance to level when he shot straight at Ederson one-on-one following suspect defending.

De Bruyne duly punished Norwich, showing exquisite feet before lashing an unstoppable effort into the top-right corner from 25 yards.

Silva tested Tim Krul in search of a final Premier League goal and Kyle Walker's fizzed cross narrowly missed the outstretched boot of Jesus.

Christoph Zimmermann was saved by the post when he diverted De Bruyne's cross towards his own goal but the Belgian brilliantly slipped in Sterling to roll in his 20th league goal of the campaign.

Mahrez stroked home a fourth after De Bruyne pressured Kenny McLean, with the latter the former Chelsea midfielder curling in a wonderful fifth to complete the rout.

Story first published: Sunday, July 26, 2020, 22:40 [IST]
