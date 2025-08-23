Sports Bulletin For August 23: From Shubman Gill Unwell To Lionel Messi Coming To Kerala With Argentina In November

Football Manchester City Performance Better Than Result Despite Losing To Tottenham Hotspur Pep Guardiola expressed that Manchester City's performance against Tottenham was superior to the final score. He emphasised the need for improvement as new signings adapt. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, August 23, 2025, 21:26 [IST]

Pep Guardiola remained composed despite Manchester City's first Premier League loss of the season against Tottenham. Following a 4-0 triumph over Wolves, City faced a 2-0 setback at home to Spurs. Brennan Johnson's counter-attack goal and Joao Palhinha's strike after James Trafford's mistake sealed the win for Tottenham. City struggled to create chances in the second half, marking their second consecutive home defeat to Spurs.

Before halftime, City missed two significant opportunities as defined by Opta. Guardiola believed the scoreline didn't reflect their performance accurately. "I had the feeling [the performance] was a little bit better than the result," Guardiola told TNT Sports. "We started well. We conceded a goal that can happen, but we missed the simple things with the ball."

Guardiola emphasized that neither their victory over Wolves nor their defeat to Spurs should be overly scrutinized at this early stage of the season. He noted that new players, including goalkeeper Trafford, are still adjusting. "It's just the second game," he said. "The last game, against Wolves, people said everything is fine, but it's just the first game; many things are going to happen."

The manager defended his choice of Trafford as goalkeeper, citing his strong showing against Wolves as justification for his selection. Guardiola stressed that improvements are necessary but acknowledged that progress will come gradually as new connections form within the team.

Guardiola reiterated his belief in his team's potential and work ethic despite the loss. "I know the way we're working, what the players are doing, the many good things I have," he stated. He acknowledged areas needing improvement but remained confident in their ability to develop over time.

The manager highlighted that it's essential not to place too much emphasis on early results as they continue building team chemistry and understanding among new signings.

As Manchester City navigates through these initial matches of the season, Guardiola remains focused on refining strategies and enhancing player connections for future success.