Manchester City plot club record bid for Frenkie De Jong

Bengaluru, October 17: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is ready to step up his pursuit of £80million rated Ajax starlet Frenkie De Jong who is also being chased by a host of European clubs.
The 21-year-old has become one of the most highly-rated youngsters in Europe, with Barcelona and PSG also interested in his signature.
City have sent scouts to watch him several times this season, and have been impressed. And the Cityzens are looking to launch bid for the Dutch midfielder in January, and could let him stay at Ajax for the rest of the season.
The Eredivisie side are reluctant to sell one of their most priced assets, but may be interested if the right offer is on the table.
The Dutch superpower are huge admirers of Ilkay Gundogan and are keen to land the 27-year-old German midfielder as part of any deal. However, that might be a bit difficult for them as Gundogan is on a high weekly wage at the Etihad.
A Manchester City source said as per reports: “Ajax do not want to sell him but the club think that if the right off was proposed they could be persuaded.
“There have been talks already between the two at a high level. They want Ilkay but there's little possibility that will be allowed to happen.”
De Jong has made 30 appearances for Ajax and has scored one goal after breaking into the first-team back in 2016.
Meanwhile, Manchester City have been handed a boost in the race for Benfica youngster Joao Felix.
Portugese media report that Monaco have softened their interest in the player after having an unofficial €20m bid dismissed by Benfica president Luis Felipe Vieira.
Felix has a €60m release clause, with City and PSG following his progress. The 18-year-old has two goals in six appearances already this season.