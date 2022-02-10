Manchester City want to sign two young Boca Junior talents - Things to know about them

Bengaluru, Feb. 10: Manchester City seem to be the latest side to be exploring the Latin American market with the clubs now linked with two hot talents of Boca Juniors.
The likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona have found huge success in getting potential talents from South America and the English giants seem to be following their path.
The Premier League leaders have recently acquired the service of Julian Alvarez from River Plate who will join the club next summer. But as per the latest rumours, the Citizens are returning to the South American country as they keep tabs on two young Boca Juniors talents Exequiel Zeballos and Valentin Barco.
City reportedly have scouted the youngster numerous times and now have requested a meeting with Boca Juniors regarding the transfer of the two players.
Exequiel Zeballos
The 19-year-old is an academy product of the Argentine giants and enjoyed a swift rise to prominence in the senior side last year. He although has scored and assisted once in 17 games so far in 2021, however apparently has made quite an impression with his performances for the senior side.
He mainly plays as a right-winger for Boca but can also operate at centre-forward or as a left-winger. This kind of versatility could attract Guardiola and the City scouting staff who are now putting a serious interest in him. Zeballos could be signed as an indirect replacement for Ferran Torres who also offered similar versatility. He is contracted to the Argentine club till 2025.
Valentin Barco
His younger team-mate Valentin Barco has also reportedly been the subject of interest of City. The 17-year-old left-back although is yet to be a regular on the senior side however is also touted as a big talent. He has made three appearances for the senior side so far and can play as a left-back and left-winger. City may not sign him as an immediate first-team choice. But considering the potential the investment in him makes sense. Barco is bound to Boca Juniors until 2023.