Manchester United did not try to sign Tottenham duo

Bengaluru, August 27: Manchester United did not try to sign either Toby Alderweireld or Danny Rose this summer as per latest reports in England.
The Tottenham duo were both on Jose Mourinho's radar as he looked to improve his back line but reports now claim that neither of the two were approached by the Red Devils.
Even it is claimed that is was indeed Spurs who called United to see if there was any interest as they looked to cash in on both the players.
A club source has told The Sun “There was never any interest from United in either Alderweireld or Rose.
"So it wasn’t a case of us refusing to sell either player to them — they never spoke to us.”
United have been long-linked with Alderweireld after the Belgian centre-back saw his appearances limited at Spurs after the arrival of Davinson Sanchez from Ajax last summer.
Alderweireld's lack of appearances was mostly due to the reason that he refused to sign a new contract at the north London club and his current deal runs out this summer.
It is claimed that England's World Cup star Harry Maguire emerged as Manchester United's top target until Leicester refused to sell.
Old Trafford chiefs pursued Rose last summer before being put off by Spurs' asking price, which was deemed to high for the 28-year-old left-back.
Luke Shaw has started well this season and there is once again hope that the ex-Southampton man can finally reach his potential.
Paris Saint-Germain are considering taking Rose on loan with an option to buy, with Ligue 1 rivals Marseille also being linked with the English defender.
Both clubs have until the European transfer window closes on Friday (August 31) to secure a deal with Spurs looking happy to sell with Ben Davies doing a great job at left-back.