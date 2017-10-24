Manchester United eye £30million rated Valencia midfielder Carlos Soler

Bengaluru, October 24: Engish Premier League giants Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Valencia midfielder Carlos Soler and plan to make a move next summer, according to reports.
The Valencia youngster has been impressive so far this season for Marcelinho's side who are currently second in the league table, just behind toppers Barcelona with four points gap.
Soler has been instrumental for the uprise of Valencia where he has provided four assists and scored one goal while playing in midfield.
Mourinho has been looking to bolster his midfield for next season and with Carrick at the end of his Manchester United tenure, Mourinho has reportedly selected the promising Spanish teenager as his replacement.
Despite only making his Valencia debut last December, Soler has quickly settled in as a first-team regular after coming through the ranks of the club's youth system and is now being lauded as a future Spain superstar.
The 20-year-old has a release clause of around €84 million (£75 million) however it is very much unlikely that United will play such a high fee for the player and according to reports, Manchester United are willing only to bid €34 million (£30 million) for Spanish U-21 and Valencia sensation.
However, a Valencia spokesperson has thoroughly denied these rumours and told Super Deporte: "We have no discussions with anyone for any player in the team."
Soler has played all the nine matches for Valencia this season in La Liga and has helped them remain unbeaten in the league. The youngster is a bright prospect and with very less first-team experience he continues his growth, can be one of the best in the world in the coming years.