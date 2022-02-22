Manchester United join the race for Liverpool target, which move would be ideal for the player?

Kolkata, February 22: Manchester United are set to battle it out with arch-rivals Liverpool for the signing of Fulham whizkid Fabio Carvalho, as per rumours in England.
Jurgen Klopp's side had a deal agreed with the Championship high-flyers in the January transfer window, but failed to beat the transfer deadline and now the Red Devils are believed to be keen on challenging the Reds.
The Reds were believed to have tabled an initial offer of around £5 million, potentially rising to £8 million, for the Portuguese-born England youth international and even personal terms were agreed with the teenage sensation.
It was presumed that the 19-year-old would have been immediately loaned back to the Cottagers as they continued to chase immediate promotion to the Premier League.
Ralf Rangnick's side reportedly sent scouts to watch the in-form attacking mdfielder in action in Fulham’s FA Cup fourth-round tie at Manchester City. While Pep Guardiola's side comfortably beat Marco Silva's side 4-1, Carvalho still caught the eye, scoring the only goal for the Londoners. Manchester United scouts were also believed to be in attendance in two more games at Craven Cottage after that.
With Carvalho's contract with Fulham set for expiry in the summer, things could get more interesting if foreign clubs get involved. Fulham will however hope that their priced asset stays in England as their compensation would get significantly lesser if the 19-year-old makes a foreign move..
With Liverpool and Manchester United both chasing his signature, it will be a difficult decision to make for the wonderkid. They are two of the most iconic clubs in England but Liverpool would certainly be a safer option for the youngster if is ready to wait for his chances.
Klopp's side are one of the best teams in Europe right now and his chances of winning silverwares seem to be a lot more if he makes his switch to Anfield. However, with plenty of quality in the Liverpool squad already, it might take time for the teenager to break into the German's first team.
United, on the contrary, are a complete mess and there would be plenty of uncertainty if he moves to Old Trafford. They are yet to decide on their next manager with Rangnick set to take up a consultancy role at the end of the season.
From Carvalho's point of view, a move to Anfield makes much more sense where he can play under a manager like Klopp, who is arguably the best at molding promising young players into superstars.