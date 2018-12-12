Manchester United step up their chase for Ndombele

Bengaluru, December 12: Premier League giants Manchester United are believed to have joined the race to land highly-rated Lyon midfielder Tanguy Ndombele, according to reports in England.
But the 21-year-old could cost the Red Devils in excess of a whopping £90million as competition for his signature heats up. Manchester City, Tottenham and Barcelona have been closely tracking the young midfield dynamo and the Red Devils are looking to step up their chase.
Reports in France claim that Manchester United could flex their financial muscle in January as boss Jose Mourinho attempts to land his January transfer targets early doors.
Ndombele has starred for the Ligue 1 side this season and his performance against Manchester City in the Champions League certainly raised eyebrows.
Lyon know they can drive a hard bargain with a host of top European clubs ready to make their move for their midfield talent.
According to reports, the French club's president Jean-Michel Aulas has already admitted he has turned down offers "far superior" to £45million.
Ndombele recently admitted he could have left in the summer and dropped a huge hint that he is open for a move in the near future.
He told Canal: "I could have gone, maybe things would have worked out well,
"The club was firm, they didn’t want me to leave. I didn’t feel like leaving, and I think that today you can see that it was the best decision for me.
"Things are going well, I am playing a lot of games, and I am in the French national team. So, I think for the moment it was the best decision.
"I don’t imagine how my career will go, I live it instead.
"Of course they are big clubs, I don't close the door to anyone.
"When I was young I didn’t dream of being in this or that club (like PSG), whether it is Real Madrid, Barcelona, City, I have never dreamed of being in a specific club like that."