Manchester United target Inter duo Icardi and Skriniar

Bengaluru, September 12: Premier League giants Manchester United are reportedly keen on Inter Milan duo Mauro Icardi and Milan Skriniar.
However, reports in Italy claim that the duo are set to be handed new contracts in an effort to keep the Red Devils at bay.
Inter skipper Icardi is one of the deadliest strikers in Europe, having scoring 100 goals in 160 Serie A matches while his teammate Skriniar has established himself as a top young centre-back following a barnstorming debut season at the San Siro.
It’s claimed that the Red Devils are interested in bringing both players to Old Trafford following a shaky start to the Premier League campaign. But Inter have no intention of selling either player, and will now look to tie them both down to new deals.
There are plenty of question marks surrounding Manchester United’s future plans, with Jose Mourinho tipped to leave after losing two of his opening four matches.
Zinedine Zidane is being strongly linked with the Old Trafford hot seat and it is claimed that the Frenchman is interested in the job. Zidane is now enjoying his time out from management after winning three Champions League titles consecutively with Real Madrid.
Paul Pogba could also be a goner, with Barcelona and former side Juventus interested in launching bids for his services. The midfielder has struggled to bring his World Cup form back to the Theatre of Dreams and has today been slammed by Dutch icon Edgar Davids.
Meanwhile, Mourinho's hopes of signing Willian are over after the Brazilian declared he wants to stay at Chelsea for another five years. The Brazilian has been long-linked with the Manchester giants but with Maurizio Sarri arriving at Chelsea, it seems Willian is more than happy at the London club.