Manchester United to go all guns blazing, to sell Paul Pogba for major revamp

London, March 28: Manchester United are planning for a major transfer season this summer. The Premier League club is supposedly ready to splash out £200 million to rope in superstars in world football. Their bait to get this mission is Paul Pogba.
The Old Trafford boss, Jose Mourinho, has lost patience with Pogba and even some Manchester United stars are disappointed that the £89million midfielder focuses more on his image than his football. Pogba is believed to have been told to rein in his social media activity and concentrate on delivering the high-level performances they know he is capable of.
The ex-United academy player left Juventus on a free transfer where he relished in great form, winning back to back Scudettos. However, his return to Old Trafford was not what was expected, with the Frenchman far from what he was at Juventus. Pogba has been somewhat a liability for United many a time, and with his second season at United, it seems that the club is ready to let him go yet again.
Jose Mourinho wants a major bolster to his squad in defence and in midfield. His ambitious front-line attack of Sanchez, Lukaku, Lingard and Rashford will only benefit if there’s equal quality behind them. And Mourinho feels the current squad lacks that top quality. Mourinho is hunting down Madrid duo of Rafael Varane and Toni Kroos along with Barcelona’s Umtiti and PSG’s Marco Veratti.
