Manchester United want Bundesliga midfielder, a good deal?

Kolkata, Mrahc 31: As per the latest rumours in England, Manchester United have joined the race to sign RB Leipzig star midfielder Marcel Sabitzer.
The 27-year-old Austrian international, who captains the high-flying Bundesliga side, is catching the eye of several Premier League teams with his performances this season.
While Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool also believed to be long-term admirers of the former Rapid Vienna man, United have also thrown their hat in the ring with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer being a huge fan of the player.
It is presumed that Sabitzer has already made it clear to Leipzig that he would like to leave at the end of the season. Julian Nagelsmann's side currently sit second in the German top flight, four points behind leaders Bayern Munich.
And, one of the key players for them has been Sabitzer with his excellent display in the middle. He can play anywhere in the midfield, but has been most frequently used in the number eight role.
Sabitzer can also play in defensive midfield as well as in attacking midfield and also on the flanks.
The Red Devils have seemingly improved from all aspects this season, but they could still do with more quality in midfield and Sabitzer is someone who can provide just that.