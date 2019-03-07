Manchester United want Juventus right-back Joao Cancelo

Bengaluru, March 7: Manchester United have reportedly set their sights on Juventus full-back Joao Cancelo, as they look for a replacement for departing star Antonio Valencia.
Club captain Valencia's contract expires at the end of the season and the management has decided against activating their 12-month option. The Red Devils already have two stars with Ashley Young and Diogo Dalot in the right fullback duty. However, with the Englishman turning 33 and Dalot struggling to adjust to life in England, United are looking for a new right back.
As per various reports, the 20-time Premier League champions have locked in on Juventus’ right-back Joao Cancelo as a candidate to fill the void on a long-term basis.
The Premier League giants, earlier in Summer, targetted the player who was on loan at Inter Milan from Valencia the last term but eventually in the summer he opted for a switch to the Italian giants.
Since his £35million switch to the Old Lady colours, the Portuguese right-back has further enhanced his reputation, making 23 appearances in all competitions and dazzling with his attacking offerings.
United, reportedly, believe the player will be well suited to manager Ole Gunner Solskjaer's system and to follow him. They even sent scouts at the Stadio San Paolo last Sunday to see the right-back in action where the league leaders beat second-placed Napoli to extend their lead at the top of Serie A to 16 points.
However, having only signed for the side last July tempting the player from the hands of the Italian champions will certainly take a massive bid.
United have never been shy of throwing money at their prefered targets. However, given they need to sign players at other positions as well, mostly at centre-back and midfield, they could look into other options as well.
Crystal Palace defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka is said to be the other option in the shortlist but he too is expected to command a substantial fee, at least £40million.