United will attack Spurs, vows Lingard

Manchester United will look to entertain at Wembley as they face their toughest test since Ole Gunnar Solskjaers appointment against Spurs.
Manchester United will look to entertain at Wembley as they face their toughest test since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's appointment against Spurs.

London, January 12: Jesse Lingard says Manchester United intend to continue their entertaining brand of football under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer when they travel to Tottenham on Sunday.

United have been reinvigorated since Solskjaer replaced Jose Mourinho last month, winning all five of the Norwegian's matches in league and cup, scoring 16 goals in the process.

That has helped move the Red Devils back into top-four contention in the Premier League, but this weekend provides the first real test of the interim manager.

Title-challengers Spurs pose a real threat to United's winning run, though Lingard insists they will not approach their trip to Wembley any differently than their previous five matches.

"It's going to be tough but, with the run we've been on at the moment and the form we've had, we back ourselves 100 per cent," he told the club's website.

"So we go there with the full intention of winning and getting the three points. We're on a great run at the moment, so to carry it on against Tottenham and to get the win would be perfect.

"It'll be exciting. Obviously, as a Man United team, we're there to entertain and get people off their seats, so that's what we'll be looking to do.

"They are always exciting games . They have always been entertaining so hopefully we can put on a show and put on a performance."

    Story first published: Saturday, January 12, 2019, 14:40 [IST]
