Manchester United youngster Angel Gomes tracked by Barcelona and Real Madrid

Old Trafford, Sep 20: Manchester United are currently sweating over their academy wonder-kid Angel Gomes as the teenage is seriously tracked by Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona.
Last season, in the last game of the season, Mourinho gave the England u18 star his Manchester United debut against 2-0 win against Crystal Palace and the England international became the youngest ever player to make an appearance for United’s first-team when aged just 16 years and 263 days.
Gomes has shown promise to be a world beater in the academy since the last year and also became the club's U18 player of the year, winning the Jimmy Murphy trophy. The youngster also scored twice last week against Arsenal's u18 side to guide them to win the match 3-2.
The youngster who joined the United academy while at Junior school also has captained England national side at youth level.
The 17-year-old is yet to sign a senior contract with Manchester United are believed to be top choices for both the La Liga clubs as they are scouting and addressing the situation continuously.
The attacker was poised to sign his first senior professional contract last month, however, that is yet to be finalised.
Gomes still has a year left as a Scholar at United and clubs are currently restricted from agreeing on a deal to lure the forward away however it is believed that a deal will soon be concluded.
However, until a deal is signed the Red Devils followers will be a little worried about one of their eminent prospects of their academy for many years.