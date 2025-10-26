Football Marcus Tavernier Scores Directly From Corner In Bournemouth's 2-0 Win Over Nottingham Forest In a surprising moment, Marcus Tavernier scored directly from a corner during Bournemouth's 2-0 victory over Nottingham Forest, marking a significant achievement in the Premier League. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, October 26, 2025, 23:46 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Marcus Tavernier expressed his surprise after scoring directly from a corner in Bournemouth's win over Nottingham Forest. This victory propelled Andoni Iraola's team to second place in the Premier League. Tavernier's goal was the first of its kind since Matheus Cunha's for Wolves against Manchester United last December. "I don't think I've ever done that before!" he exclaimed, noting Tyler Adams' crucial off-the-ball block.

The Cherries have accumulated 18 points from nine matches, marking their best start in the top flight. Tavernier remarked on their strong continuation from last season, attributing their success to collective efforts within the club. He highlighted their control and clean sheet against a formidable opponent, emphasising their focus on taking each game as it comes without getting ahead of themselves.

Sean Dyche faced his first defeat with Nottingham Forest after succeeding Ange Postecoglou earlier this week. Despite an initial Europa League win over Porto, his team remains 18th in the league with only five points. Dyche acknowledged Bournemouth's physical dominance and admitted his side struggled to match it, especially in the first half where they were significantly off pace.

Dyche noted that his players absorbed information well but were hesitant, leading to too many backward and sideways passes. He recognised the need for improvement and stressed that while he wasn't naive about the challenges ahead, the league table reflects their current situation accurately.

Tavernier credited Bournemouth's set-piece practice for his unexpected goal, even though it didn't land in the intended area. He was unsure if anyone else touched it until teammates celebrated with him. The team's focus on different target areas during training paid off, highlighting the importance of set-pieces in their strategy.

Dyche reflected on missed opportunities to enforce change within his team during matches. He mentioned that entering halftime at 0-0 could have provided a better chance for them. Despite acknowledging other managers' strategies, he emphasised limited opportunities to implement changes effectively.

Bournemouth's impressive start is a testament to their preparation and execution on the field. Their ability to maintain composure and deliver results against strong teams underscores their potential this season. As they continue to build momentum, maintaining focus on each match will be crucial for sustaining success.