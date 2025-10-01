Football Marseille Triumphs Over Ajax 4-0 As Paixao And Aubameyang Shine In Champions League Match Igor Paixao scored twice and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang contributed significantly as Marseille defeated Ajax 4-0 in the Champions League. This match marked a strong comeback for Marseille following their previous defeat. By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, October 1, 2025, 3:22 [IST]

Marseille delivered a commanding performance by defeating Ajax 4-0 in the Champions League at Stade Velodrome. Igor Paixao was instrumental, scoring twice early in the match. His first goal came just six minutes in, following a clever flick from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Paixao's second goal arrived shortly after, with a precise shot into the bottom-left corner.

Mason Greenwood extended Marseille's lead to 3-0 by the 26th minute. He capitalised on another assist from Aubameyang, calmly placing the ball past Vitezslav Jaros. After halftime, Aubameyang added his name to the scoresheet, completing a swift counter-attack initiated by Paixao's pass.

This victory marked Marseille's recovery from their previous defeat against Real Madrid. Meanwhile, Ajax remains without points after also losing their opening match to Inter. The win was celebrated on social media as Marseille secured their first Champions League victory of the season.

Paixao's two goals marked the tenth time a Marseille player scored multiple goals in a single Champions League match, with each instance involving different players. Both Paixao and Aubameyang were involved in three or more goals during this match, a first for Marseille in this competition.

Aubameyang set records as well. At 36 years and 104 days old, he became the oldest player to be involved in three or more goals in one Champions League game. Additionally, he is now the oldest player to provide an assist for a French club in this tournament.

This emphatic win not only boosted Marseille's confidence but also highlighted their attacking prowess. The combination of Paixao and Aubameyang proved too much for Ajax to handle, showcasing their potential as formidable opponents in future matches.