Football Mason Greenwood Scores Four Goals As Marseille Defeats Le Havre To Lead Ligue 1 Mason Greenwood scored four goals in Marseille's 6-2 win against Le Havre, securing their position at the top of Ligue 1. This performance marks a significant achievement for Greenwood and the club. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, October 19, 2025, 17:34 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Mason Greenwood's remarkable performance saw him net four goals for Marseille, leading them to a 6-2 victory over Le Havre. This win propelled Marseille to the top of Ligue 1. The match took a turn when Gaultier Lloris was sent off for a handball, allowing Greenwood to score from the penalty spot. He then added three more goals in quick succession after the hour mark.

Greenwood's achievement marked him as the first Marseille player since Jean-Pierre Papin in January 1991 to score four goals in a single Ligue 1 game. His tally of 17 goals in Ligue 1 this year is unmatched, making him the division's top scorer. With 27 goals in total, he equals Glenn Hoddle's record for an English player in Ligue 1 since the 1947-48 season.

Robinio Vaz and Amir Murillo also contributed to Marseille's scoreline, overshadowing Abdoulaye Toure’s consolation goal for Le Havre. Meanwhile, Lyon missed their chance to surpass Paris Saint-Germain after suffering a 3-2 defeat against Nice.

Sofiane Diop shone for Nice by assisting Melvin Bard’s opening goal and scoring himself around Pavel Sulc’s strike. Ainsley Maitland-Niles had his penalty saved by Yehvann Diouf just before Hicham Boudaoui extended Nice's lead. Although Sulc scored again late on, it wasn't enough for Lyon to mount a comeback.

Monaco continued their struggles with a 1-1 draw against Angers. Folarin Balogun gave Monaco the lead in the 72nd minute, but Sidiki Cherif equalised, leaving Monaco winless in their last four matches across all competitions.

Marseille's Dominance at Home

This season, Marseille has scored at least four goals at home eight times in Ligue 1, more than any other team across Europe's top five leagues. Greenwood has been central to this success with his impressive goal-scoring form.

Their attacking prowess has been unmatched this year, setting them apart as one of Europe's most formidable teams at home.