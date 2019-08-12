Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Paris Saint-Germain 3-0 Nimes: Mbappe stars as PSG make light of Neymar absence

By Opta
Kylian Mbappe starred for PSG with a goal and an assist
Kylian Mbappe starred for PSG with a goal and an assist

Paris, August 12: Paris Saint-Germain's attacking talents stepped up in the absence of Neymar as the champions began their Ligue 1 title defence with a 3-0 win over Nimes on Sunday (August 11).

Neymar was left out amid ongoing speculation over his future, but Edinson Cavani, Kylian Mbappe and Angel Di Maria were all on target at the Parc des Princes.

Champions in six of the last seven seasons, Cavani got the ball rolling for PSG with a contentious first-half penalty that was followed by a well-taken strike from Mbappe.

1
1060536

Mbappe then turned provider by setting up substitute Di Maria for the third as Thomas Tuchel's men made a serene start to their latest title defence.

A calf injury prevented Ander Herrera from making his home debut, but fellow new signings Pablo Sarabia and Abdou Diallo were both handed starts.

The hosts' breakthrough arrived 24 minutes in through Cavani's penalty, awarded for a handball against Pablo Martinez.

Sarabia's whipped corner hit Martinez on the hand, but PSG's appeals were muted and play was allowed to continue for a further minute before the referee pulled play back for a VAR check.

Results | Points Table | Fixtures

Nimes goalkeeper Paul Bernardoni produced a flying save to keep out Sarabia's left-footed volley at the back post 10 minutes later, while Cavani failed to convert an Mbappe cutback from close range shortly before half-time.

But PSG gave themselves breathing space 56 minutes in thanks to Mbappe's sweet strike into the top left corner after being teed up by Juan Bernat.

And Di Maria rounded off the scoring four minutes after being introduced from the bench, picking out the bottom right-hand corner once played in by Mbappe.

What does it mean? Neymar saga turns sour

Neymar has not featured for PSG since last season and he was not part of the squad today, with sporting director Leonardo hinting this week a move away from the club - either to Real Madrid or Barcelona - could be close.

Certain sections of the Parc des Princes aimed derogatory chants towards Neymar before and during the match, but on the field Tuchel's men showed they can cope without the Brazil forward as Cavani, Mbappe and Di Maria all registered.

Mbappe up and running

The path is clear for Mbappe to become the undisputed star of this PSG side should Neymar depart, and he took just 56 minutes of the new campaign to get off the mark. He also linked up well with Cavani and teed up Di Maria for the third goal.

Verratti and Draxler let off the hook

Despite already being on yellow cards, Marco Verratti and Julian Draxler both produced strong challenges in the final 25 minutes of the game that could have led to their dismissal on another day.

What's next?

PSG have an away game against a familiar foe next Sunday (August 18) as they travel to Rennes, who they beat in the Trophee des Champions last week, while Nimes host Nice the day before.

More PSG News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Monday, August 12, 2019, 2:40 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 12, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue