Matteo Guendouzi set for Arsenal exit: Why Arsenal must sell him this summer

Bengaluru, May 31: The future of Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi has been of much discussion for some time with the Frenchman spending the last season on loan at Hertha Berlin.
But as per the latest reports, the player does not hold any future under Mikel Arteta and the Gunners are likely to cash in on him this summer. The 22-year-old as of now appears to be in huge demand with as many as twelve clubs chasing him.
But as per rumours, Marseille as of now is leading the chase while the likes of Brighton & Hove Albion, Villarreal, Valencia, Sevilla etc wait in the queue.
Guendouzi’s impressive loan spell at Berlin
Guendouzi was in good form for the Gunners following his arrival from Lorient but has had issues in his attitude towards the game. It resulted in him having a fractured relationship with Arteta and he was omitted from the first-team squad towards the end of the 2019-20 season. For regular game-time, the French midfielder secured a season-long loan spell to Herrh last summer and it proved to be a good decision for him.
He became a first-team regular for the capital club and featured in 24 matches for the German club this term, registering two goals and three assists in league football before he suffered a metatarsal fracture. He averaged 1.0 tackles, 0.9 interceptions, 0.8 clearances, 0.7 shots, 0.7 key passes and 1.0 dribbles per 90 minutes in the Bundesliga this season. It was quite impressive considering he was surrounded by not so brilliant teammates as Hertha finished 14th in the league table.
Transfer Fee
A player of that quality could have easily fetched Arsenal £20m+ on the open market. But considering Arsenal are considering letting him go at any cost and the player only has a year remaining in his deal, he could be available for a cut-price deal, maybe for as little as £10m or fewer.
Should Arsenal cut him loose?
The French youngster has a turbulent relationship with Mikel Arteta and it is unlikely that he would get any game time if he decides to stay to play out his contract at Emirates next season. With just one year left in his deal, Arsenal would hence look to sell him this summer before losing him for free and it would be a good deal for all parties involved.