Football Mauricio Pochettino Aims To Build World Cup Momentum Before Australia Friendly Match Mauricio Pochettino is focused on building momentum for the upcoming World Cup during a friendly against Australia. He reflects on team performance and potential changes. By Mykhel Team Published: Tuesday, October 14, 2025, 18:11 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Mauricio Pochettino is concentrating on preparations for the upcoming World Cup, with a friendly against Australia scheduled in Commerce City. The USA, as co-hosts with Canada and Mexico, automatically qualify for the 2026 World Cup. Recently, they drew 1-1 with Ecuador. Pochettino's team has secured five wins in their last nine matches, aiming to build momentum for FIFA's major international event next summer.

The USA and Australia have faced each other twice before, each winning once. Australia's last victory was a 1-0 win in 2017. Under Pochettino's leadership, the team has achieved ten wins out of nineteen matches, with seven losses and two draws. Notably, four of those defeats occurred consecutively.

Pochettino emphasised the importance of using the match against Australia to refine strategies and player selections ahead of the World Cup. "My answer is; we played well against Ecuador, so it is a good opportunity to keep improving, and show a different approach to the game," he stated. He hinted at possible changes in tactics and personnel to enhance team performance.

Australia enters this friendly on an impressive streak, unbeaten in their last eleven games under Tony Popovic's guidance. Both teams have already secured their spots in the World Cup. Pochettino acknowledged Australia's strong form: "Australia is a team that is very aggressive, and they came from a very good run of games."

Pochettino is open to altering his team's formation and lineup to provide opportunities for players to prove themselves ahead of the World Cup. He remarked on the importance of giving players chances: "Tomorrow it’s about giving the players the opportunity, so that they can say 'be careful, because I am knocking on the door.'"

The coach also recognised Australia's consistency and solid gameplay: "They are more solid in their ideas, and I don’t believe that they are going to change in the way that they are going to play." This suggests that Pochettino expects a challenging match against a well-prepared opponent.

As both teams prepare for this friendly encounter, Pochettino remains focused on long-term goals rather than immediate results. His aim is to build a competitive squad ready for next year's World Cup challenges while assessing potential changes in strategy and player roles during these preparatory matches.