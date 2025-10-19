Football Maurizio Sarri Addresses Lazio's Transfer Ban And Its Impact On Upcoming Season Maurizio Sarri reveals his commitment to Lazio despite the club's transfer ban. He discusses the challenges ahead and the need for humility as they prepare for their upcoming matches. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, October 19, 2025, 17:30 [IST]

Lazio's head coach, Maurizio Sarri, acknowledged that the team is bracing for a challenging season. He admitted he would have left any other club due to Lazio's transfer restrictions. Sarri returned to Lazio in June, 15 months after his initial departure. Only after signing a two-year contract did he learn about the club's inability to make new signings during the recent transfer window.

Sarri expressed his commitment to Lazio despite the difficulties. "What I've done for Lazio, I wouldn't have done for any other team," he stated before their match against Atalanta. He mentioned that he would have departed from any other club if informed of a closed transfer market post-contract signing. The sporting director hinted at potential January market activity, but no official confirmation exists.

Lazio has accumulated seven points from their first six matches, trailing Atalanta by three points. Atalanta and Juventus remain unbeaten in Serie A this season. Ivan Juric, who took over as Atalanta's head coach in June, praised his team's enthusiasm and urged unity during a busy schedule. "Games between Atalanta and Lazio have always been great contests," he said.

Mario Pasalic has been pivotal for Atalanta since joining in the 2018-19 season, scoring 48 Serie A goals as a midfielder. If he scores in this match, he'll join Inter's Hakan Calhanoglu as the only midfielders with multiple goals in each of the last eight Serie A seasons. Meanwhile, Matteo Cancellieri has been crucial for Lazio recently, netting three goals in their last two matches.

Sarri remains hopeful despite challenges: "Our campaign will be one of suffering." He noted improvements in training and stressed the need for humility without accepting defeat. "We need the humility to accept the struggle," Sarri added, emphasizing resilience amid adversity.

Match Prediction and Statistics

Atalanta is predicted to win against Lazio based on current form and historical performance. Under Juric's leadership, they remain unbeaten in six Serie A matches. They have won 38 out of 114 encounters with Lazio in Serie A history. Opta gives Atalanta a 53% chance of winning, while a draw stands at 23.4%, and a Lazio victory at 23.5%.

Lazio managed a win against Atalanta at New Balance Arena last season but has only achieved consecutive away victories against them twice before—in 2002 and 2012. With seven games scheduled over the next 22 days, Juric emphasized teamwork: "The team has shown enthusiasm right from the start."

As both teams prepare for their upcoming clash, fans can expect an intense battle on the field given their past encounters' competitive nature and current standings in Serie A.